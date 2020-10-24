scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, October 24, 2020
Bihar polls
Live now

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh to tie the knot today

Neha Kakkar is currently in Delhi with her family and close friends for the wedding ceremony and will be heading to Punjab for a grand reception after the wedding.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi | October 24, 2020 1:22:51 pm
neha kakkar wedding updatesNeha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are all set to tie the knot. (Photo: Neha Kakkar/Instagram)

Singer Neha Kakkar is all set to tie the knot with Rohanpreet Singh today. The singer is currently in Delhi with her family and close friends for the ceremony and will be heading to Punjab for a grand reception after the wedding.

Ahead of the main ceremony, the couple had a great time at their pre-wedding festivities. The photos from their haldi ceremony were shared by Neha on her official Instagram account. She captioned them, “#NehuPreet Ki Haldi Ceremony! ♥️ @rohanpreetsingh ♥️” The couple looked adorable in the love-soaked pictures.

Neha announced her relationship with Rohanpreet on October 9 as she posted a photo with him. She captioned the photo, “You’re Mine @rohanpreetsingh ♥️” Sharing an identical photo, Rohanpreet also expressed her love for the Bollywood singer. “Meet My Zindagi! @nehakakkar” he wrote on Instagram. Since then, the couple has been sharing several pictures together on social media. The video of their Roka ceremony also grabbed a lot of attention.

Fans of Neha and Rohanpreet got to catch a glimpse of their chemistry in the recently released song titled “Nehu Da Vyah”. The song is written, composed and sung by Neha. Some portions have vocals by Rohanpreet as well.

Live Blog

For the uninitiated, Rohanpreet Singh started his singing career with the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs in 2007. He ended up as a runner-up of the show and was later seen in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Mega Challenge in 2009.

He also participated in Colors TV show Rising Star season two, which was judged by Diljit Dosanjh, Shankar Mahadevan and Monali Thakur. He became the first runner-up of the show which was won by Hemant Brijwasi. Singh also appeared in Colors show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Some of the songs sung by Singh are “Taqleef”, “Pehli Mulaqat”, “Ainkan Kaliyan”, and “Hello Hi.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd