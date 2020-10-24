Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh to tie the knot today

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are all set to tie the knot. (Photo: Neha Kakkar/Instagram)

Singer Neha Kakkar is all set to tie the knot with Rohanpreet Singh today. The singer is currently in Delhi with her family and close friends for the ceremony and will be heading to Punjab for a grand reception after the wedding.

Ahead of the main ceremony, the couple had a great time at their pre-wedding festivities. The photos from their haldi ceremony were shared by Neha on her official Instagram account. She captioned them, “#NehuPreet Ki Haldi Ceremony! ♥️ @rohanpreetsingh ♥️” The couple looked adorable in the love-soaked pictures.

Neha announced her relationship with Rohanpreet on October 9 as she posted a photo with him. She captioned the photo, “You’re Mine @rohanpreetsingh ♥️” Sharing an identical photo, Rohanpreet also expressed her love for the Bollywood singer. “Meet My Zindagi! @nehakakkar” he wrote on Instagram. Since then, the couple has been sharing several pictures together on social media. The video of their Roka ceremony also grabbed a lot of attention.

Fans of Neha and Rohanpreet got to catch a glimpse of their chemistry in the recently released song titled “Nehu Da Vyah”. The song is written, composed and sung by Neha. Some portions have vocals by Rohanpreet as well.