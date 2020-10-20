Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh share roka video for #NehuPreet lovers

Neha Kakkar shared this video from her roka ceremony with Rohanpreet Singh. (Photo: Neha Kakkar/Instagram)

Singer Neha Kakkar on Tuesday took to social media to share a special video clip from her roka ceremony with Rohanpreet Singh.

Neha took to Instagram to share a clip of herself and Rohanpreet dancing to the beats of dhol during the roka ceremony. Neha shared that her music video “Nehu Da Vyaah” with Rohanpreet Singh releases on Wednesday, but until then, she wanted to share a “small gift for NeHearts and #NehuPreet Lovers.”

She added, “Thank you Mrs Kakkar and Mr Kakkar Hehe… I mean Mom Dad Thank you for throwing the best event.”

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh made their relationship Instagram official on October 9. A few days late, she announced that they were going to star in a music video titled “Nehu Da Vyaah.” The song has been composed and penned by Kakkar herself.

Since the announcement, the two have shared several photos on Instagram. In one of the photo captions, Neha wrote, “I have to say our #NehuDaVyah video is the most beautiful video of mine, not only because I met Rohu there but also because it has been shot so well!”

Neha Kakkar shared another video on her social media that showed moments from the time when she first met her beau’s family. The couple is yet to announce the details of their wedding.

