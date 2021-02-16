scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh set the dance floor on fire at friend's wedding, watch videos

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 16, 2021 10:15:11 pm
neha kakkar rohanpreet singhNewlyweds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are having a blast at a friend's wedding. (Photo: Rohanpreet Singh/Instagram)

Singer Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh often express their love for each other on social media. This time, however, they are in the news for their appearance at a friend’s wedding in Delhi where they set the dance floor on fire.

Videos from the wedding have been floating around on social media as they feature Neha and Rohanpreet lovingly dancing with each other. The couple can also be seen singing love songs.

The wedding was also attended by Neha’s singer brother Tony Kakkar, and the couple was seen matching steps with him.

Check out videos featuring Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh from the wedding here:

Recently, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Rohanpreet got a tattoo dedicated to Neha on his arm that read ‘Nehu’s man.’ Neha had shared on Instagram, “My Valentine gave me the Best Gift Ever!!!! Itnaaaa Pyaar Baby??? I asked him baby Pain hua hoga? He replied: Not at all, I kept singing Your Songs Nehu Babu @rohanpreetsingh Yes You’re #NehusMan and I’m Yours Now and Forever!!!! Love You The Most Babyyyy!!!! ♥️ Happy Valentines Day Dear #NeHearts ♥️🤗 #NehuPreet”

The couple was also seen together on Indian Idol’s special episode on Valentine’s Day. Neha is one of the judges on the show.

Neha and Rohanpreet tied the knot on October 24 in a close-knit ceremony in Delhi.

