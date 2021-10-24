Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh celebrate their first wedding anniversary: ‘You are my everything’

Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are celebrating their first wedding anniversary on Sunday. On the occasion, Rohanpreet took to Instagram and shared an emotional post for Neha, recalling how special the past one year had been for him. Calling the memories ‘beautiful and special’, he also said that she was his ‘everything’.

Sharing a photo of himself and Neha, he wrote, “My LIFE in the last one year! Happy Anniversary to Us!! Shukar! Some of the most beautiful and ever lasting memories I’ve got to live with the most precious person and love of my life @nehakakkar, You’re my everything!! Can’t Thank You Enough Sachi Nehu!!!! The last one year has been so special for me. The year passed as quickly as a blink of an eye for me. I genuinely can’t believe Ek Saal ho bhi gaya.. All Thanks to you Nehu and Family.”

He added, “I am thankful to Mom Dad Tony bhai Sonu didi Jeeju Bhabi and each and everyone in the family for accepting me with open arms and giving me all their love in abundance. Can’t forget #NeHearts and Our Well wishers who always shower their love on Us #NehuPreet.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohanpreet Singh (@rohanpreetsingh)

Replying to Rohanpreet Singh’s post, Neha Kakkar wrote in the comments section, “I love you the most baby.. 🥺 Happy Anniversary to us ♥️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony Kakkar (@tonykakkar)

During their appearance on The Kapil Sharma, Neha Kakkar revealed that she and Rohanpreet Singh met on the sets of the music video “Nehu Da Vyah”. Following the collaboration, they began exchanging messages on Snapchat, and later Rohanpreet proposed to her. They tied the knot in Delhi.