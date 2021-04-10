Neha Kakkar writes an adorable post for brother Tony Kakkar, calls him ‘the most sorted human being’, see photos

Neha Kakkar expressed her love for brother Tony Kakkar on Instagram. Her husband Rohanpreet Singh also joined her. (Photo: Neha Kakkar/Instagram)

Singer Neha Kakkar never leaves an opportunity to express love for her siblings – brother Tony Kakkar and sister Sonu Kakkar. In her latest Instagram post, Neha wrote an adorable message for Tony, where she called him the “most sorted human being.”

Neha posted several clicks with Tony and wrote in the caption, “Main Inki Sabse Badi Fan Hoon.. Most Talented toh hain hi but also He’s The Most Sorted Human Being! Itneeee Kamaal Insaan hain Yeh @tonykakkar ke Jo Mile Hain Inse They know very well why I’m saying this! I’ll say it again, Nehu is Your Biggest Fan Bhaiyuuuu.. I love You The Most!!!! Stay happy alwaysss, waise I don’t need to tell you that coz you always Are! Coz you take everything sooo positively! Dil Ka Raja #TonyKakkar. Yours Chota Babu #NehaKakkar.”

Neha shared the post to mark Tony’s birthday on Friday. Agreeing to her, husband Rohanpreet Singh replied, “This is Absolutely True Babu! He is the Most Positive Human I’ve ever come across! Babu Aise Insaan Ka Fan Hona Bohot Proud Ki Baat hai and Proudly Saying I am Your Fan Too Bro @tonykakkar.”

Overwhelmed by the love of his sister, Tony couldn’t hold back his emotions. He commented, “Nishabd kar diya nehuuuuuuu…. kya kahoon.. I am the most blessed to have you.”

Rohanpreet also shared a post on his Instagram account. Calling Tony as “one of the biggest music creators” of the currnt time, he wrote, “Happy Birthday to The Man who has made many people’s life and who doesn’t even show off! He’s One of the biggest music creators right now but he’s gonna become THE BIGGEST very soon! “One Man Army“ like I always say!”

Earlier, Neha and Rohanpreet, celebrated Tony Kakkar’s special day by grooving to the birthday boy’s latest song, “Oh Sanam” which was released on the same day.

Praising the track, Neha said it is “the best return gift ever.” On Instagram, she wrote, “#OhSanam by @tonykakkar Isn’t His birthday gift, It’s Ours!!!! The Best Return Gift Ever #TonyKakkar Bhaiyu Happy Birthday!@rohanpreetsingh I Love You!”

In response to Neha’s caption, Rohanpreet wrote, “I Love You More Mera Bacha!” while Tony called her the “bestest sister in the world.”

“Oh Sanam” has been sung and composed by Tony Kakkar, while Shreya Ghoshal has joined him as the singer. The song is currently trending on YouTube. Neha, on the other hand, is one of the judges on The Indian Idol season 12.