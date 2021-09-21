Neha Kakkar addresses pregnancy rumours

Popular singer Neha Kakkar put pregnancy rumours to rest during her recent appearance on the reality show Dance Deewane 3. Neha is married to Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh.

Praising participant Gunjan’s performance, Neha said, “Rohu aur maine abhi socha nahi hai baby ka but agar kabhi baby kare toh hum chahenge ki Gunjan jaisi ho” (Rohanpreet and I have not yet thought about having a baby. But if we ever do, we would like her to be like you).

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot in October last year. After a couple of months, pregnancy rumours started doing the rounds after an image of Neha and Rohanpreet went viral where the former appeared to be cradling her baby bump. However, the image later turned out to be a still from their music video “Khyaal Rakhya Kar”.

Earlier, while speaking about Rohanpreet, Neha had said, “My first impression of him was that he was so good to each and every person on the set. And undeniably, he was the cutest boy I had ever come across. The attraction was strong. I think it was really in those initial moments itself that I knew he was the one for me.”