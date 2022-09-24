Neha Kakkar addresses backlash to ‘O Sajna’: ‘People are unhappy seeing me happy and successful’

Singer Neha Kakkar took to Instagram on Saturday to address the backlash that she has been receiving over her latest song ‘O Sajna’. Since this is a remake of the popular song ‘Maine Payal Hai Chankayi’, the song has been receiving a lot of criticism for Falguni Pathak’s fans. Neha took to Instagram and wrote that if talking ill makes her haters feel good, she won’t bother with them.

She shared in her Instagram story, “And for those who’re s unhappy seeing me happy and successful, I feel sorry for them. Bechaare… Plz keep commenting. I won’t even delete them. Coz I know and everybody knows what Neha Kakkar is!”

In another post, she wrote, “If talking in such a manner, saying such bad things about me, abusing me.. makes them feel good and if they think it will ruin my day. Then I’m sorry to inform them that I’m too blessed to have bad days. This God’s child is always happy coz God himself is keeping me happy.”

Neha also shared an Instagram post calling herself the “most blessed child of God.” Dhanashree Verma, who stars in the ‘O Sajna’ music video showed her support for Neha and wrote, “You’re loved by everyone for a lot of reasons and there’s more to come ❤️ It’s all about kindness, respect & spreading joy ✨ which you have in abundance for all your people. God is great. Always 💛”

Falguni Pathak, who seemed quite upset with the remake of her song, has said that she will not be suing Neha for the recreation as she does not have the rights. In a chat with Pinkvilla, Falguni was asked about the legal route she plans to take with regard to her song. To this, she said, “I wish I could but the rights are not with me.” When asked if Neha had reached out to her after she expressed her displeasure towards the remake, Pathak said “no.”

Pathak said she was ‘overwhelmed’ with the love she was receiving from her fans.”I feel overwhelmed and touched on receiving so much love from all over for the song, so had to share their feelings,’ she said. Pathak had recently reposted many Instagram stories that criticised Kakkar’s recreation.