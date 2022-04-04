Neha Bhasin’s Parwah: Rashami Desai and Gunjan Sinha’s dance moves are worth a watch

Former Bigg Boss contestant Neha Bhasin on Monday dropped her latest music video “Parwah”. The aesthetically shot video also features popular television actor Rashami Desai and Dance Deewane 3 winner Gunjan Sinha. While Neha impresses with her vocals, it’s Rashami and Gunjan’s dance moves that make the video worth a watch.

The song is about a woman saying how she isn’t bothered about the world’s opinion about her. She believes that if she starts caring, she will be forever stuck in that loop. Bhasin’s strong vocals and the lyrics of “Parwah” will definitely strike a chord with women.

Sharing the video on her social media handles, Neha Bhasin described “Parwah” as a “song dedicated to everyone who has the spirit of a warrior.”

Earlier speaking about the song, Bhasin called it “an emotion”, adding that “it will connect with many women out there”. She told IndiaForums, “This is a song that speaks of my journey. Being a woman and being judged all my life for being me. If I cared about what people said and felt about me, I would’ve never accomplished anything or wouldn’t have had the courage to live life on my own terms.”

She also said that it was amazing to work with Rashami Desai and Gunjan Sinha. The singer confessed that their motto was to give the music video an international vibe, while retaining the desi element. She said, “The output has been really great and kudos to the entire cast and crew. Really excited to be hearing all the lovely responses coming in from fans and listeners of the song.”