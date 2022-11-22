scorecardresearch
Neha Bhasin not keen on embracing motherhood, says ‘I want to have an orphanage’

Singer Neha Bhasin, who is married to Sameer Uddain, is working towards starting an orphanage.

Neha BhasinNeha Bhasin with husband Sameer Uddain. (Photo: Instagram/nehabhasin4u)

Singer Neha Bhasin recently celebrated her birthday with family members and close friends. As Neha gears up to accomplish next year’s goals, she says embracing motherhood is not on her mind.

Neha, who is married to Sameer Uddain, hopes to someday start an orphanage where she can nurture lives of those children who need love and attention.

Talking about her goals, Neha Bhasin told Hindustan Times, “Whether it is my English album or a world tour, I plan on achieving all my dreams.”

However, the singer is clear that motherhood is not part of the plan. She said, “I am not going to be a mother in this life. I want to have an orphanage, where I nurture at least 10 to 12 children, give them education, love and the life they deserve.”

Neha added, “I never had a dream or a maternal instinct to have my own children. But I have always felt a lot about orphan kids. Since childhood, I was clear that I wanted to adopt. But then, I realised that instead of adopting just one child, why not do something bigger? In the next two-three years, I will start working towards it.”

Neha Bhasin threw a party on her birthday eve. Close friends like Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz, Zeeshan Khan among others attended the grand party. A video of the singer dancing on a table at the same party had also gone viral.

