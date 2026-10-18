Neeti Mohan’s father dies at 72; Shreya Ghoshal offers condolences

Singer Neeti Mohan’s father Brij Mohan Sharma died at 72 on October 15. Neeti confirmed the demise in a social media post on Sunday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the singer wrote, “With profound grief and a heavy heart, we regret to share the sad demise of our beloved father, Mr Brij Mohan Sharma who left for his heavenly abode on 15.10.2026.”

“A loving husband and a father, a guiding light, and the pillar of our family. His wisdom, kindness, values, and unconditional love will forever remain in our hearts. Though he is no longer with us, his blessings, teachings, and beautiful memories will continue to guide us throughout our lives,” she added.

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“His absence has left a void that can never be filled, but his love will live on in our hearts forever. May his noble soul rest in eternal peace. We will miss you Papa,” Neeti concluded the note.

Several celebrities offered their condolences in the comments section of Neeti Mohan’s post. Singer Shreya Ghoshal wrote, “My deepest condolences to you and your family. He was such a doting father and a simple, warm human being. No words can ever fill the void of losing a parent. May God give you and your family the strength to cope with this pain. Om Shanti.”

Singer Palak Muchhal commented, “I’m so deeply sorry to hear about uncle. I know how precious the bond between a daughter and her father is, and my heart aches for you. May all the beautiful memories and the love he has left behind give you strength through this difficult time. Keeping you and your family in my prayers. Sending you so much love and a very tight hug. Om shanti.”

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Actor Neha Dhupia extended love and support to the singer and her family. “Neeti my love n strength to you and the entire family.” “My deepest condolences Neeti Your father has left a deep impact in our world by raising such strong, independent, empathetic and loving girls. I will never forget our conversation on the flight about him. Love and light. Om Shanti,” actor Dia Mirza wrote. Many other celebrities, including, Shankar Mahadevan, Pragya Jaiswal, Aparshakti Khurana, and Himesh Reshammiya, also paid tributes.

Brij Mohan Sharma is survived by his wife Kusum and four daughters, Neeti, Shakti, Mukti and Kriti Mohan.