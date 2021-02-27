Neeti Mohan attends Harshdeep Kaur’s baby shower, shares adorable photos

Harshdeep Kaur's baby shower was a private ceremony with only close friends and family member in attendance. (Photos: Neeti Mohan/Instagram)

Neeti Mohan, who is all set to embrace motherhood, attended fellow singer Harshdeep Kaur’s baby shower. The singer shared adorable photos from the function, which was also attended by her husband Nihaar Pandya and other friends from the industry.

Sharing this picture on Instagram, Neeti wrote, “Baby shower done right” to which Harshdeep replied, “Thank you my dearest Paine. The sweetest surprise ever! Don’t have words to thank you. Love you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEETI MOHAN (@neetimohan18)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TarannumMalikJain (@tarannummallik)

Neeti Mohan also shared this cute selfie with Harshdeep Kaur. (Photo: Neeti Mohan/Instagram) Neeti Mohan also shared this cute selfie with Harshdeep Kaur. (Photo: Neeti Mohan/Instagram)

Neeti and Harshdeep announced their pregnancy earlier this month. Harshdeep shared a picture with her husband Mankeet Singh and wrote, “So excited to meet this little baby who is half me and half the one I love the most. Junior Kaur/Singh arriving in March 2021.”

Neeti shared the news of her pregnancy on her second wedding anniversary. The singer shared adorable picture on Instagram with a caption that read, “Mommy to be & Daddy to be, what better day to announce than our second Anniversary!”

Later, Harshdeep shared about the “beautiful coincidence.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshdeep Kaur (@harshdeepkaurmusic)

“When I told my Paine @neetimohan18 that I’m expecting.. she surprised me by saying Harsh, “We’re in this Together. Literally ” Congratulations to you and @nihaarpandya for the upcoming baby and your wedding anniversary too. And I can’t wait to see our babies becoming best friends and singing songs together,” the “Heer” singer shared with a picture that featured herself with husband Mankeet, Neeti and Nihaar.

In response to Harshdeep’s picture caption, Neeti replied, “Paine that’s why we are soul sisters. Khushi double triple ho gayi hai. (My happiness has just doubled) Love you and can’t wait to be a Masi.”