NCT’s Taeil creates Guinness World Record, gains 1 million Instagram followers in record time

K-pop band NCT’s Taeil has broken the Guinness World Record of ‘fastest time to reach 1 million followers on Instagram’, as per the official website of the agency. Taeil reached a million followers in just one hour and 45 minutes after his first post.

A week after launching his Instagram account, his follower count stands at 1.8 million. So far, he only has five posts on the photo sharing platform and follows only 7 people, his NCT bandmates.

Taeil thanked his fans in a statement that read, “Thank you to all the fans! I was so surprised when I heard the news! I never imagined myself becoming a Guinness World Records title holder, and am truly grateful for all the love and support. I would not be here without my members and our NCTzens. I’ll try my best to connect and communicate even more through socials. I love you all! – TAEIL MOON.”

Before Taeil, this record was held by Harry Potter star Rupert Grint. Grint inaugurated his Instagram with the announcement of his daughter’s birth in November 2020. He managed to reach a million followers in four hours and one minute.

Friends star Jennifer Anniston was one of the previous holders of the record as her Instagram debut got her a million followers in five hours and sixteen minutes. Aniston’s first photo on the platform was a group photo with her Friends co-stars.