NCT 127’s Mark and Jungwoo recall how they were mistaken for BTS abroad and got free drinks, angry fans react: ‘It’s so tiring…’

NCT 127 members briefly mentioned BTS during their recent live, while sharing stories from their time in Colombia. However, the comment did not go down well with many BTS ARMYS, though other fans came to NCT 127’s rescue. During the course of the conversation, Jungwoo revealed that whenever they went somewhere to eat, they were recognised as ‘another group’. Taeil asked if it was BTS, and Jungwoo tried avoiding admitting the name, when Mark and Johnny compelled him to continue his story.

Mark added that Yuta admitted that they were from BTS. He said, “No but I just thought it was like cute and funny how we went to drink tequilas and one of the servers mis-recognized us, and then they gave us more drinks as service.” Taeyong added, “In that case, you should thank that one group.” Mark continued, “Well it wasn’t just that but that server was just very friendly with us in general and had good service.” However, certain sections from BTS ARMY were furious at the band being referred to as ‘that group’ and took offence. An all-out war began to brew between BTS fans and NCTzens, with the latter reiterating that NCT 127 was not meaning any disrespect towards BTS.

One fan wrote, “Ok about the nct and bts situation i think that 127 was wrong to accept the free drinks instead of speaking up and saying ‘oh no we aren’t bts’ and stating that it was a joke but the waitress is also in the wrong for assuming a group of asian men were bts ..” Others were angry with NCT 127 for going along . “Ppl are more likely to know bts than nct bc of bts‘s popularity but 127 went along with the racism,” another wrote. However, others rose up in defence of NCT 127 and expressed their irritation with Asian bands being clubbed into one category, “It’s so tiring seeing nct 127 being called bts AGAIN in a foreign country. Like it’s literally racist and pertains to the stereotype that all Asians look the same…”

Some NCT fans tried to explain what the band had to go through abroad, “Some armys need to recognize that what nct 127 had to go through since debut was racism and xenophobia from close-minded people, which bts also experienced for years. Every kpop boy group are also mistaken for bts because bts has more worldwide recognition,” one wrote.

Nevertheless, BTS Paved The Way continued to trend on Twitter, while NCT 127 fans and other ARMYs tried to douse the fire.