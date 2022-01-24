NCT 127’s Doyoung pens emotional note after band wins big at Seoul Music Awards: ‘Dreams had faded…’

The 31st edition of the Seoul Music Awards 2022 took place on January 23, and saw some powerful performances from global K-pop groups. While BTS, EXO and IU won big, NCT 127 won their first Daesang (Grand Prize) at the award ceremony, as they did another award, the Bonsang.

After the award ceremony, NCT 127’s Doyoung took to Instagram and expressed his joy, also opening about how he had begun to lose hope after his debut.

He wrote, ” Today, we received a big and truly meaningful award. To be honest, because it was something I wasn’t expecting at all, I was really surprised and I wasn’t able to say everything that I wanted to, which is why I decided to write a few words here. The moment that our name was called for the big award, a number of different thoughts ran through my mind at the same time.”

He added, “Before our debut, back when I was a trainee, I had big and lofty dreams, and winning a Daesang was a big part of those dreams. But as time passed, because I was busy racing ahead while thinking about the present instead of the distant future, I felt that those dreams gradually faded, diminished, and even disappeared. At first, I was sad and regretful, but even that feeling dulled with time.”

Doyoung continued, saying that he initially felt worried whether it was alright for them to receive such an award. He also thanked his fans and followers for the encouragement and love. “Today, the moment our name was called, I was reminded of those days when I dreamed big dreams, and I was overwhelmed with emotion that I can’t put into words. Thank you so much for making it possible for me to not forget the dreams that I had thought were gradually disappearing. I initially felt worried about whether it was all right for us to receive such a big award, but thanks to our precious fans who cheered us on with all their hearts and told us that they hope we receive lots of love, I now think that I should repay that love with feelings of gratitude, rather than worry.”

He concluded his note with, “Because we received your precious hearts, we will work even harder and make even more of an effort to repay you with great albums and performances. Once again, thank you so much, and thank you also to everyone who watched our performance and the award ceremony today.”

Yutu also expressed his gratitude in Japanese. “I suddenly had the thought that if it hadn’t been for these nine people, I wouldn’t have been able to come this far, and if Cizennies [NCT’s nickname for their official fandom NCTzens] hadn’t encouraged and supported us, we probably wouldn’t have made it all the way here. Thank you for always creating a space where all of us can laugh.”

Taeil shared a photo of himself with the award and wrote, “Thank you for gifting us this incredibly precious award.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAEIL (@mo.on_air)

Johnny also thanked fans with a photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Suh (@johnnyjsuh)

Meanwhile, BTS won Best Artist Award at SMA’s, while Enhypen, Heize, Brave Girls, Oh My Girl, Kang Daniel, Aespa, NCT 127, Ateez, The Boyz, Lim Young Woong, IU, and Seventeen snagged the Bonsang award at SMA 2022. EXO won the K-wave popularity at SMA, and IU won SMA 2022 Best Song Award for Lilac.