Navratri 2020: Bollywood songs to add fun to your garba and dandiya sessions at home

The festival of Navratri is celebrated with full zest and fervour in India. In different regions of the country, people have their own unique way of celebrating it. Some observe fasts and organise overnight prayers for Goddess Durga, others celebrate it through Garba songs and participate in Dandiya dance competitions. However, this year the celebrations would be a little different because of the widespread coronavirus. The government has banned commercial or traditional street garbas. There will also be no fairs or dandiya nights.

But fret not. You can always celebrate the festival at your home. Take out your vibrant outfits and enjoy the nine nights with a smaller group of friends and dance to your favourite tunes. We have prepared a Bollywood playlist for you to enjoy the garba and dandiya at your home while maintaining social distancing.

Nagada Sang Dhol, Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela

O Sheronwali, Suhaag

Dholida, Loveyatri

Udi Udi Jaye, Raees

Chogada, Loveyatri

Sanedo, Made In China

Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Shubhaarambh, Kai Po Che

Happy Navratri!

