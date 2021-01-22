PLAYLIST: Narendra Chanchal’s songs and bhajans

Narendra Chanchal, popular singer of bhajans or devotional songs, has died at the age of 80. He also sang for Bollywood films like Bobby, Benaam and Roti Kapda Aur Makan among others.

Here are five songs and bhajans sung by him that you should listen to in order to remember him.

1. “Beshak Mandir Masjid Todo”

2. “Chalo Bulava Aaya Hai”

3. “Tune Mujhe Bulaya”

4. “Bhor Bhai Din Chad Gaya”

5. “Yaara O Yaara Ishq Ne Maara”

While the late artiste sang many more songs, these are our favourites.