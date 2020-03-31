Naezy on self-isolation: I listen to Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Rihanna to calm myself

Rapper Naezy gets candid about making music (Photo: Instagram/naezy). Rapper Naezy gets candid about making music (Photo: Instagram/naezy).

Rapper Naezy went live from The Indian Express’s Facebook page on Monday. In this live session, the rap star spoke about how this self-isolation period is helping him create more music and write more songs. He also urged people to stay home and stay safe, and help the world combat coronavirus.

About spending time at his home in Bandra, Mumbai, amid the lockdowns in the country, Naezy emphasised the importance to be home to be safe. He said,”We are all locked down in our homes, can’t party with friends or go out, but this is the best step taken to fight this ‘bimaari’ (coronavirus). Be home, be safe. In the lyrics of my recent song “Magrib,” I had written, “surakshit hai tu apne ghar pe, na jaa ab tu raston pe” (You are safe at home, don’t go on the roads) and that’s what has really happened today. Home is a safe place.”

When a fan asked him about his thoughts on coronavirus, Naezy said, “It is a dangerous virus that started in China but has taken over the whole world, I have started feeling like nature is taking revenge. We should have treated the nature well, and I think we still have a chance, we should take care of mother nature, and not take it for granted.”

“People were asking me if I am getting bored sitting at home, but really, I am having fun, I am liking it. I think I have got an opportunity to really sit down and think, and introspect. I am able to write more songs, and get some productivity in life. I am spending this time with my family, helping my mother with household chores. I am cooking with my mother, cleaning, having fun. I have been reading books and writing songs. Since I am a rapper, I love writing. It is like a puzzle that I keep playing, if I don’t get rhyming words or new words, this is the time to find them, discover them. When I was in college, I used to enjoy playing cricket, but now, since I have become an artiste, my hobbies have drastically changed.” Naezy added.

About how making music and writing songs was a dream he harboured since he was in school, he said, “When I was in school, on my way home, I used to listen to a lot of English songs on phone, with my friends, and I used to think even I can write songs. I was a small boy when I first thought I could be a songwriter. So, I think being able to write songs has been a childhood dream. In this period of staying home, quarantine, I can see how people are panicking, how they are sad. But it has affected me in a very different way, I am feeling inspired to write more. I think when a person’s daily routine is broken, when they are caged, they get a chance to be innovative, think fresh.”

So what kind of music does Naezy listen to when he is not making or listening to rap? To this he said, “I listen to Taylor Swift to feel calm. I also listen to Lady Gaga and other female singers, I love Rihanna. I really love female vocalists.”

When one of the viewers asked him about Gully Boy’s success, he said, “Yes I really liked Gully Boy, it is a very good movie. The way it was made, I think they have balanced it out well, it is commercial and at the same time is has an authentic feel. I think, that’s why the film is winning so many awards. I am happy for my friends and the film’s team. They have done a great job!”

Commenting further on Ranveer’s character, Naezy said, “However, I am not fully happy with the film, to be quite honest. Some things that were shown were not true, it was fictionalised. I have a mixed feeling about Gully Boy, on a personal level.”

So, how does the rap star handle all the popularity that followed him after his music, and Gully Boy? To this he said, “More than overwhelming, the popularity is irritating. Sometimes I feel stuck,it is not easy to maintain this lifestyle. I am a simple person, I want to write songs, and make music, that’s all. Being popular when you are young can take a toll on you, I can’t roam around freely in the city.”

Naezy also spoke about how he misses his real self now that people only see him as Naezy, the rap artiste. He said, “I miss Naved. Naved is more punctual, he is an original. Naezy is the wild one, when Naved gets crazy, he becomes Naezy.”

Discussing his future projects, the artiste said, “After the quarantine period is over, I am going to drop two songs. And also, while I am home right now, I am writing new songs almost every day, and I think I’ll have enough songs for the whole year.”

