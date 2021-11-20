Nadeem Saifi questions why ‘Kumar Sanu is addressed as Melody King’: ‘What melody has he composed?’

Music director Nadeem Saifi of Nadeem-Shravan wants musicians to give the composers their due credit when they are singing their songs on any platform. In a recent interview, he opened up about being upset with singers who reprise Nadeem Shravan hits but refrain from giving due credit on platforms like The Kapil Sharma Show.

“Singers acknowledge my contribution, praise my talent and speak about me on small podiums and low-profile channels. But strangely, they refrain from mentioning Nadeem-Shravan in popular shows like The Kapil Sharma Show or other shows on widely watched channels like Sony,” Nadeem told E-Times. He also said whenever Kumar Sanu is addressed as “Melody King” he is left “gaping open-mouthed.”

“Kumar Sanu is addressed as Melody King. What melody has he composed for God’s sake? Today anyone can say anything and get away with it. I’m left gaping open-mouthed and in exasperation at it all,” he continued.

On the work front, Nadeem, who has been away from India for 25 years, is getting back to Bollywood. As per reports, the composer has big banner films lined up for the coming future.

Confirming the same, the ‘Aashiqui’ composer said, “Yes, there are loads of offers to compose music for films and perform concerts. I’m delighted that people are interested in working with me. But one thing that these 25 years of ‘exile’ have taught me is to keep my plans to myself. I fear buri nazar (evil eye). Hone wali cheez phir nahi hoti (Opportunities won’t present themselves again). Also, the current scenario is such that music producers want to possess the intellectual property rights. That’s a matter of concern as it implies that we would lose the intellectual property rights and may not get our deserved royalty. For a composer/ lyricist, music is his sole bread and butter. You wouldn’t want a composer to be reduced to a plumber to survive. Would you?”

“I work with responsibility. I take time to say yes. There are many facts to be ascertained. Earlier, signing a contract was simple. Today it could comprise eight to 80 pages. A little delay in reading the agreement on my part shouldn’t be misconstrued as playing hard to get. After having dealt with an intricate legal case in the past (referring to the Gulshan Kumar murder case), I’d rather be prudent,” he replied.

On a concluding note, Nadeem said the talent in India urged him to come back to compositions. Commenting on the same, he said, “They have got me excited to work. Every day that passes is one day missed for me. Unfortunately, we lack composers, who can harness such enormous talent. Somewhere down the line, I’d love to coach young composers and singers, who in my opinion are unaware how to utilize and present their talent.”

Nadeem’s music partner Shravan passed away earlier this year due to Covid-19 related complications.