Naach Meri Rani: Nora Fatehi impresses with her perfect dance moves again

Nora Fatehi in the song Naach Meri Rani. (Photo: Nora Fatehi/Instagram)

The music video of Guru Randhawa and Nikhita Gandhi’s song “Naach Meri Rani”, featuring Nora Fatehi, is out. Like her earlier songs, here too, Nora has aced her dance moves and is sure to win hearts yet again. The peppy track is composed and written by Tanishk Bagchi.

Described as the ‘most futuristic love song’, “Naach Meri Rani” has Fatehi as a robot created by Randhawa, who plays a scientist. As the song plays, Fatehi flaunts her best dance moves and proves why she is counted among the best dancers in Bollywood. Though there’s nothing special about the composition, you can watch the over three-minute-long video song only to see Fatehi groove. The song has been choreographed by Bosco.

Earlier, Nora Fatehi has impressed fans with songs like “Dilbar” from Satyameva Jayate, “O Saki Saki” from Batla House and “Garmi” from Street Dancer 3D.

