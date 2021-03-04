Na Nai Sunna: Bharti Singh is wasted in immensely forgettable music video, watch

Music videos have emerged as a must-do for actors, with many dabbling in this alternate medium to entertain fans. Actor-comedienne Bharti Singh’s debut music video “Na Nai Sunna” dropped on Thursday. Also featuring television actor Krystle D’souza and Jigar Saraiya, the music video is rich on visual appeal but has nothing to write home about.

Composed by Sachin-Jigar in collaboration with international DJ and producer Rehab, “Na Nai Sunna” tries to do too much in the three-minute long video. With video games as the theme, the makers included a lot of VFX but the animated romance, dance and ‘Money Heist masked dancers’ become overwhelming after a point. Krystle even does a TV bahu, mourning the loss of her lover, in one of its many eye-rolling sequences.

The teaser of the music video shared earlier was quite intriguing. Given the characters were introduced as ‘Players’, we had our hopes high but the real product turned out to be a damp squib. Except the chorus tune, the song and its lyrics are also quite forgettable.

Bharti Singh, who is a born entertainer, is also underutilised, as she sits on her ‘rani throne’ witnessing the couple (Jigar and Krystle) dance their way in the video. All that she gets to do is make animated faces and throw objects at them.

Singh has been part of The Kapil Sharma Show, which recently took a season break. She recently made a guest appearance on Bigg Boss 14 and Indian Idol 12 with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa as well. The couple had hosted India’s Best Dancer in 2020. They also participated in reality shows such as Khatra Khatra Khatra, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made In India. Bharti Singh also celebrated 4 million followers on Instagram earlier this week. She had posted a video thanking her fans for their constant love and support.