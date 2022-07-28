scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Mystery behind Adnan Sami’s Alvida post revealed

Romantic number Alvida is crooned by Adnan Sami and written by Kausar Munir.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 28, 2022 2:47:02 pm
Adnan Sami song AlvidaAdnan Sami's song Alvida is out. (Photo: Vishal Sinha/Instagram)

Singer-composer Adnan Sami on Thursday released his latest song “Alvida”. This is Sami’s first song after a long gap of 2 years. It was only recently that the singer had deleted all his posts on Instagram and posted a video titled Alvida that left fans guessing what the musician was trying to convey.

The music video of “Alvida”, also featuring actor Sarah Khatri, showcases a one sided love story, but with a twist in the end. From candles to lamps, the set-up gives an old-school love story vibe with Sami singing by the huge piano while he waits for his love. “Alvida” is another typical romantic number by Sami.

Also Read |Adnan Sami shares stunning transformation photos from Maldives, fans ask ‘who are you even?’

Talking about “Alvida”, Adnan Sami said in a statement, “I have been receiving tons of messages about the speculation around Alvida and I’m really elated with the amount of love and affection I have received. This song is for all my fans and the audiences who have bestowed their support and endless love over the years. Alvida is my own way of saying goodbye to my old self and welcoming ‘Adnan 2.0’ with open arms. This song is special and I have been working on it since a while. The aim was to serenade the world with a melodious foot tapping track with soulful lyrics.”

The lyrics of the song are written by Kausar Munir. The track is out now on Saregama Music’s YouTube channel & all leading streaming platforms.

