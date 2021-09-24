My Universe: BTS, Coldplay collaboration melds the sound of two bands, watch

The much awaited BTS and Coldplay collaboration “My Universe” is out now and it is everything that the fan armies of both these bands have been waiting for. The single combines the distinct sound of Coldplay infused with BTS’ softer side that has been heard in their songs like “Epiphany”, “Let Go” among others.

The song’s lyrics are in English and Korean, combining the sensibilities of both. So far, only the lyric video of the song has been released. The single will be a part of Coldplay’s upcoming album Music of the Spheres.

The lyrics, “You, you are my universe and I just want to put you first. And you, you are my universe, and you make my world light up inside” are sure to appeal to BTS and Coldplay fans.

BTS and Coldplay had earlier posed for a photograph that was shared on the K-pop band’s Twitter handle. Earlier this month, BTS and Coldplay’s Chris Martin spoke about the Permission to Dance challenge. The 15-minute video had them both fanboying over each other and appreciating their styles.

BTS had earlier done a cover of Coldplay’s Fix You while performing at MTV Unplugged. As the performance went viral, fans started demanding that the two collaborate for a track.

Recently, BTS took the stage at the UN as special envoys for South Korean President Moon Jae-in. They also addressed crucial issues such as vaccination and climate change.

BTS has a had great 2021 so far as the band has been riding high on the success of Butter and Permission to Dance. BTS is also set to hold a virtual concert in October.