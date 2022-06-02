scorecardresearch
Musician Sheil Sagar dies at 22

Sheil Sagar passed away on Wednesday at the age of 22.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 2, 2022 9:49:01 pm
sheil sagarSheil Sagar was 22. (Photo: rockstreetjournal/Instagram)

Musician Sheil Sagar passed away on Wednesday at the age of 22, reported Rolling Stone India.

Sagar gained fame in the independent music scene with his single “If I Tried” in 2021. He followed it up with “Before It Goes”, “Still” and “Mr. Mobile Man – Live”.

As per the publication, Sheil Sagar played the piano, guitar and saxophone. He was also the former vice-president of the music society of Hansraj College.

Fans took to Twitter to mourn the demise of Sheil Sagar. A Twitter user wrote, “Today is a sad day… first KK and then this beautiful budding musician who had us in awe with his rendition of my favourite song #wickedgames.. may you rest in peace #SheilSagar.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “R.I.P #sheilsagar, I didn’t know him personally but I once attended his show and so I was able to connect with him and the phase he was going through as an artist, I really loved the way he made music, we lost a gem :) Please start supporting independent even every artist.”

