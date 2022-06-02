Musician Sheil Sagar dies at 22

Musician Sheil Sagar passed away on Wednesday at the age of 22, reported Rolling Stone India.

Sagar gained fame in the independent music scene with his single “If I Tried” in 2021. He followed it up with “Before It Goes”, “Still” and “Mr. Mobile Man – Live”.

As per the publication, Sheil Sagar played the piano, guitar and saxophone. He was also the former vice-president of the music society of Hansraj College.

Fans took to Twitter to mourn the demise of Sheil Sagar. A Twitter user wrote, “Today is a sad day… first KK and then this beautiful budding musician who had us in awe with his rendition of my favourite song #wickedgames.. may you rest in peace #SheilSagar.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “R.I.P #sheilsagar, I didn’t know him personally but I once attended his show and so I was able to connect with him and the phase he was going through as an artist, I really loved the way he made music, we lost a gem :) Please start supporting independent even every artist.”