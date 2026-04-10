Music This Week: Shreya Ghoshal’s The All Hearts Tour – Live

Near-perfect is not a promise that a live album ever gets to make. Even at its best, the precision in most live albums, barring some exceptional classical ones, surfaces in flashes of those rigorously practised sections. And if one is lucky, there may be some unanticipated moments that may just align well when one least expects them.

Even though playback singer Shreya Ghoshal’s voice, for years now, has carried a certain studio-like clarity in her live presentations (her stripped down, acoustic versions of Sun raha hai (Aashiqui 2, 2013) and Lata Mangeshkar’s Rasm-e-ulfat in MTV Unplugged remain great lessons in how technical command can seamlessly merge with the emotional core of a song), a stage concert in auditoriums and stadiums with numerous factors at play can place even the most seasoned performers at the mercy of uncontrollable variables. That she has chosen to release recordings from her recent ‘The All Hearts Tour’ and put them out as a nine-track album is lion-hearted. That she is also the first woman playback singer in about three decades to do so makes this all the more compelling. Mainly because live music brutally exposes what the insulated studios smooth over with careful production and corrections for many sub-par yet often popular artistes.