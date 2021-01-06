scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Music producer Dr Dre in ICU

Details regarding Dr Dre's condition is not yet known, but he is suspected to have a brain aneurysm.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | January 6, 2021 9:18:22 am
dr dreDr Dre is currently admitted in a Los Angeles hospital. (Photo: AP Images)

American music producer Dr Dre has been hospitalised with a possible brain aneurysm in Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, according to Deadline. The Straight Outta Compton producer is currently in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.

Details regarding Dr Dre’s condition is not yet known.

Dr Dre’s well-wishers have shared get well soon messages for him on social media. Rapper Ice Cube tweeted a photo of himself with Dr Dre and wrote, “Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr Dre.”

Missy Elliott mentioned in a post, “Prayers up for Dr. Dre and his family for healing & Strength over his mind & body.”

American rapper and host LL Cool J shared a post with the caption, “Dr Dre is recovering nicely.”

Apart from producing records of rappers such as Eminem, Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg among others, Dr Dre is also known for co-founding Beats alongside Jimmy Iovine. He was also pivotal in launching the Death Row Records.

