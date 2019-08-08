Music director Khayyam hospitalised

Padma Bhushan recipient and music director Khayyam has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, following lung infection.

The 93-year-old composer was admitted to Sujoy Hospital in Juhu on July 28 after he collapsed at his home, Ghazal singer Talat Aziz told indianexpress.com.

“I was called after he collapsed. We took him to the hospital. He is in Intensive Care Unit but stable. The doctors, however, haven’t told us when he will be relieved from the hospital,” said Aziz, who is one of Khayyam’s close friends.

Khayyam was bestowed with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2007. He was honoured with Padma Bhushan in 2011.

Some notable works of Khayyam include Kabhi Kabhie (1976), Trishul (1978), Noorie (1979), Umrao Jaan (1981) and Razia Sultan (1983) among more.