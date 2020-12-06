Music composer-singer Akhil Sachdeva to tie the knot on December 7

Music composer-singer Akhil Sachdeva to tie the knot with Tanya Gulla on December 7 in Jaipur. (Photo: Akhil Sachdeva/Instagram)

Indian singer and composer Akhil Sachdeva is all set to tie the knot with Tanya Gulla on December 7 in Jaipur’s Samode Haveli.

Akhil and Tanya met for the very first time six years ago, when Tanya attended one of Akhil’s concert. Remembering the day, Akhil said, “She was just 19 years old then. She saw me for the first time and told her mother that when she grows up, she would want to marry me. After my concert, her mother came to me and said that to me. We became friends after that.”

He further shared, “She knows me in and out. We have been thick friends since the past five-six years. There was a time when we were not talking to each other. Back then, I didn’t know that one day, I would be marrying the girl who wanted to marry me when she saw me for the first time. It is like a fairy tale. Tanya’s dream is coming true, and I am so happy to be able to give this to her. And I am glad that I am marrying her.”

Akhil revealed that the wedding was supposed to happen next year but was shifted to an earlier date and it is mandatory for the guests attending the wedding to bring in their Covid-19 reports two days prior to the event.

The “Humsafar” (track from Badrinath Ki Dulhania) singer had to cut down on the number of guests to keep all health risks at bay. He said, “I wish I didn’t have to cancel the invitation for so many people. I had to say no to my distant relatives and friends and peers from the music fraternity. Earlier, we had planned to invite more than 200 people, but we came down to 120 odd people. But I am sure that with my family and closest friends, it will be one wedding to remember.”

