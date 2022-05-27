Munawar Faruqui and girlfriend Nazila come together for a music video, fans already declare it a ‘blockbuster’

Days after winning hearts, and the trophy of Lock Upp, Munawar Faruqui is all set to make his acting debut with a music video. The project becomes special as he’s set to star alongside girlfriend Nazila. Shot in Chandigarh, the music video is titled “Halki si Barsaat” and has been crooned by Saaj Bhatt. On Friday, the couple shared the first look of the image, leaving fans swooning over it.

In the poster, Munawar is seen donning a tan trench coat, while Nazila opted for a corset top and flowing skirt. They both are also seen carrying backpacks on their shoulders. In the photo, Munawar and Nazila, or Munaz, as the couple is fondly called, have eyes only for each other. Staying true to the title, there is also a hint of a light drizzle in the poster.

The couple shared similar captions while posting the first look. They wrote, “Our first Music video #halkisibarsaat releasing on 3rd June ☔️.” Munawar’s fans could not hold their excitement as they showered the couple with love and wishes. As they dropped heart and lovestruck emojis, a few fans already declared the song as ‘blockbuster’. Many also called the couple ‘adorable’, as another one wrote, “cute + cute =#munaz kya pyare lag rhe hai … So excited.”

Earlier, in a chat with indianexpress.com, Munawar Faruqui had spoken about his lady love. Stating that he is not very comfortable talking about her, the stand-up comedian said, “It’s been a year since we have known each other, and started dating about six months back. I am really in a happy space, and everything is great.”

Coming to Nazila, the 20-year-old is from Muscat, Oman, and moved to Pune a few years back. Nazila rose to fame through TikTok and Instagram, and started her YouTube channel in 2020. She has uploaded vlogs on travel, fashion and food on her channel. Nazila goes by the social media user name Nazilx.

Munawar Faruqui will also be seen in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.