Tuesday, February 08, 2022
Mud Mud Ke teaser: Jacqueline Fernandez and 365 Days star Michele Morrone impress fans, watch video

"Mud Mud Ke" is composed by Tony Kakkar and crooned by his sister Neha Kakkar. It will release on February 12.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 8, 2022 5:44:30 pm
mud mud keThe music video marks the Indian debut of Italian actor Michele Morrone. (Photo: Jacqueline/Instagram)

The teaser of Jacqueline Fernandez and 365 Days actor Michele Morrone’s music video “Mud Mud Ke” is out. The short clip gives a glimpse of the action and romance in the music video.

Jacqueline shared the post with a caption that read, “Presenting you the teaser of my upcoming music video #MudMudKe with one and only @iammichelemorroneofficial. Full video will be out on 12th Feb, 11 am on @desimusicfactory official YouTube channel ♥. This is going to be grand. Stay tuned.”

Fans bombarded the comments section with multiple heart and fire emojis. One user wrote, “Awesome,” while another exclaimed, “Wow!”

The song will also see the two artistes sharing some intimate moments in the midst of what seems to be a high-octane chase sequence. “Mud Mud Ke” is composed by Tony Kakkar and crooned by his sister Neha Kakkar.

In an interview with Variety, Michele Morrone had opened up about the project and said, “I love challenges and Mud Mud Ke posed a challenge that excited me. I thank the people of this country for waiting for my Indian debut.”

“Mud Mud Ke” will release on February 12.

