Despite coronavirus pandemic, 2020 MTV VMAs to take place on August 30

2020 MTV Video Music Awards will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) 2020 MTV Video Music Awards will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards will still go ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic.

An MTV spokesperson confirmed to The Associated Press on Monday that the show will take place on August 30 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement during a briefing on Monday, explaining that “the event will follow all safety guidance, including limited or no audience.”

The announcement comes a day after BET successfully aired its virtual awards show on Monday, which featured a number of highly produced pre-taped performances from DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Summer Walker and more artistes.

