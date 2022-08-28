scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

MTV VMAs ready to host, honour some of music’s biggest acts

The MTV Music Video Awards will take place on Sunday (Monday IST).

LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow at the MTV music awards. (Photo: AP)

The MTV Video Music Awards are back Sunday with some of the biggest names in music vying for the network’s fabled Moon Person statue.

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow and Kendrick Lamar are tied for leading nominees with seven apiece. Harlow and Lil Nas X’s collaboration “Industry Baby” propelled their nominations, landing them in competition for artist of the year along with Drake, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and Lizzo.

 

Closely behind are Harry Styles and Doja Cat, who received six nominations apiece, while Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd each have five.

Harlow is pulling double duty, joining LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj as the show’s emcees. The VMAs are being being held at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey, and will air beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern. Minaj will perform hits from throughout her career and accept the show’s video vanguard award, which MTV has said she’s receiving for her artistry, barrier-breaking hip-hop and status as a global superstar. The honour is named after Michael Jackson.

 

Eminem, Snoop Dogg, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Bad Bunny are also said to perform.

Kendrick Lamar returns to the VMAs as a nominee for the first time since 2018, with nods for best hip-hop, direction, visual effects, editing, and a category known as video for good, while his songs “family ties” and “N95” are competing for best cinematography.

First published on: 28-08-2022 at 03:09:16 pm
