Mouni Roy and Aly Goni to narrate Jodha-Akbar love story in music video, see first poster

After the success of her latest single, “Dil Galti Kar Baitha”, Mouni Roy is all set to feature in another music video. Titled “Jodaa”, the song will see her share screen space with television actor and Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni. Mouni shared the first poster of the song on social media, and from the look of it, it seems the music video has been shot on a grand scale.

In the poster, Mouni is dressed up as queen Jodha Bai. She is seen wearing a traditional red lehenga and her embellished jewellery is enhancing the look. Aly is dressed up as Mughal emperor Akbar. With his kohled eyes and turban, the actor looks the part.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Mouni Roy wrote, “Ek toote dil ki aitihasik daastaan 💔 – Presenting the magnum opus #JODAA coming soon on the @vyrloriginals YouTube channel! Stay tuned. ✨@alygoni @jatindershah10 @itsafsanakhan @maninderkailey @poojasinghgujral @anusoru.” From her caption, it is clear that the song will narrate the love story of Jodha and Akbar.

More on Mouni Roy | Mouni Roy is a ‘happy island girl’ in Maldives, see photos and videos

Sung by Afsana Khan, who will soon be entering the Bigg Boss 15 house, the song is penned by Maninder Kailey. Jatinder Shah has directed the song.

A couple of days back, Aly Goni had teased fans with his look from the song. “La rahe hai kuch aitihasik, sirf aapke liye! ❤️ #ComingSoon #Alygoni,” he had captioned the photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓐𝓵𝔂 𝓖𝓸𝓷𝓲 ~ علی گونی (@alygoni)

On the work front, Mouni Roy will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.