PLAYLIST: Most-streamed wedding songs on Spotify

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted all our lives. It also arrived right in the middle of the wedding season in India, and many had to put off their big day for months or at least make do with fewer guests and smaller celebrations.

But apparently, the absence of DJs at weddings did not affect the proceedings considerably, as Spotify users around the world curated their own wedding playlists.

Spotify has witnessed the creation of more than 400,000 wedding-themed playlists since July. And to nobody’s surprise, Punjabi songs dominated the playlists among Indian Spotify subscribers.

Here are five songs that appear most on Spotify wedding playlists in INDIA:

1. “Sauda Khara Khara” by Dhvani Bhanushali, Diljit Dosanjh, Dj Chetas, Lijo George, Sukhbir

2. “Morni Banke” by Guru Randhawa, Neha Kakkar

3. “Oh Ho Ho Ho (Remix)” by Ikka, Sukhbir

4. “Tareefan – Original” by Chdry Saqib

5. “Coka” by Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz

And here are songs that appear most on Spotify wedding playlists GLOBALLY:

1. “Marry You” by Bruno Mars

2. “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri

3. “Thinking out Loud” by Ed Sheeran

4. “All of Me” by John Legend

5. “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran

