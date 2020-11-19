scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, November 19, 2020
Top news

PLAYLIST: Most-streamed wedding songs on Spotify

Spotify has witnessed the creation of more than 400,000 wedding-themed playlists since July. Here are the wedding songs that were streamed the most on the audio streaming service.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | November 19, 2020 5:59:46 pm
top wedding songsHere are the most popular wedding songs on Spotify. (Photo: Zee Studios)

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted all our lives. It also arrived right in the middle of the wedding season in India, and many had to put off their big day for months or at least make do with fewer guests and smaller celebrations.

But apparently, the absence of DJs at weddings did not affect the proceedings considerably, as Spotify users around the world curated their own wedding playlists.

Spotify has witnessed the creation of more than 400,000 wedding-themed playlists since July. And to nobody’s surprise, Punjabi songs dominated the playlists among Indian Spotify subscribers.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Here are five songs that appear most on Spotify wedding playlists in INDIA:

1. “Sauda Khara Khara” by Dhvani Bhanushali, Diljit Dosanjh, Dj Chetas, Lijo George, Sukhbir

2. “Morni Banke” by Guru Randhawa, Neha Kakkar

3. “Oh Ho Ho Ho (Remix)” by Ikka, Sukhbir

4. “Tareefan – Original” by Chdry Saqib

5. “Coka” by Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz

And here are songs that appear most on Spotify wedding playlists GLOBALLY:

1. “Marry You” by Bruno Mars

2. “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri

3. “Thinking out Loud” by Ed Sheeran

4. “All of Me” by John Legend

5. “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran

Happy Listening!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

shah rukh khan, varun dhawan, john abraham, vicky kaushal
12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Nov 19: Latest News

Advertisement