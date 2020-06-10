Monica Dogra shares her mother’s COVID-19 survival story

Monica Dogra spoke about her mother’s experience with coronavirus. (Photo: Monica Dogra/Instagram) Monica Dogra spoke about her mother’s experience with coronavirus. (Photo: Monica Dogra/Instagram)

Musician Monica Dogra on Tuesday took to Instagram to share the story of her mother’s fight with COVID-19. She started by talking about how and why she suddenly decided to fly to the US from India.

Monica said, “A lot of people were asking me how I ended up in the US, why and what flight I took. I took a KLM flight, which was a repatriation flight. I had also posted a few times that my mum got coronavirus and she survived.” Her mother shared, “Please don’t take it lightly and always be watchful for the symptoms because sometimes you don’t even know, and this thing could be life-threatening. I lost three friends.”

According to Monica Dogra’s mother, she had started feeling sick in February, when the US was not testing for coronavirus, and she was told that she had type-A flu. Then after medication, she felt better but then started running a high fever in May and had “absolutely no energy”. She also found it “very hard to walk around.” The musician’s mother said that she felt like she went to death’s door and returned.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Monica wrote, “We should add that at the end, she was taken off oxygen, her fever came down, and she was sent home from the hospital after ten days. She says it took about a month to get her strength back. She couldn’t walk, go up the steps at her house, take a shower, make food on her own once she went home. She had physical therapists coming home and nurses home for 3 weeks. So depending on a persons access and privileges, recovery from Corona can be dicey. So stay home if you can! And remember that this is super real…. love to you all…”

Monica Dogra and her mother appealed to viewers to not undermine the pandemic. Monica said, “We appeal to you to take this seriously and take all the precautions. Don’t return to normal life because the virus is still out there.”

