Singer Monali Thakur reveals how she met husband Maik Richter

Monali Thakur has been married to Switzerland based restaurateur Maik Richter since 2017. (Photo: Screengrab/Dil Ka Fitoor/YouTube) Monali Thakur has been married to Switzerland based restaurateur Maik Richter since 2017. (Photo: Screengrab/Dil Ka Fitoor/YouTube)

Singer-actor Monali Thakur on Thursday opened up about her “filmy love story” during a live session on The Indian Express Facebook page. Monali has been married to Switzerland-based restaurateur Maik Richter since 2017.

On being asked about her love story, the musician said, “During 2016, we were supposed to come to Spain for the IIFA. But before that, my girlfriends and I decided to do a backpacking trip somewhere nearby. So for that, we came to Switzerland. That’s when I met Maik who was my Airbnb host. We had a crush thing happening. Six months later, he proposed to me on Christmas eve, and I said yes to him. It was bitter cold weather. I actually didn’t know if I was shivering out of cold, or because he had proposed to me (laughs).”

But why did she keep her wedding under wraps for three years? “Firstly, I intended to keep it a secret just for a few months. But later we forgot that we have to announce our marriage. Now it’s been three years! Sorry about that. We didn’t intend to actually hide it,” she shared.

Monali Thakur recently released her single “Dil Ka Fitoor.” The music video has been shot in the Swiss village of Murren, and it features Monali and husband Maik Richter romancing against the backdrop of the Alps. While Kaushik and Guddu have composed the music, the song’s lyrics have been written by Shloke Lal.

Check out some photos of Monali Thakur with her husband Maik Richter:

When we asked Monali if she has sung anything for Maik, the National Award-winning singer replied, “I did croon for Maik, but the funniest thing is Maik croons my songs often. He has attended my concerts. It is very cute how he sits in the front, and I see him singing. He admires the fact that I am an independent woman, and that’s what I respect in him the most. He is my other equal, and he feels proud of me for everything that I am trying to do.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd