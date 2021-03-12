Mom-to-be Shreya Ghoshal gets special birthday wish from Neeti Mohan: ‘This year will cheer with our respective babies’

Neeti Mohan, who is all set to embrace motherhood, wished fellow singer Shreya Ghoshal on her birthday on Friday. She wrote, “Last year we were doing cheers with coffee and this year will cheer with our respective babies! Happy Birthday Shreya Ghoshal!” Shreya had recently announced her pregnancy.

Last year we were doing cheers with coffee and this year will cheer with our respective babies 😃 Happy Birthday @shreyaghoshal

You are and will always be an inspiration. May god bless you with healthiest pregnancy, delivery & motherhood🌹🙌 #HappyBirthdayShreyaGhoshal pic.twitter.com/zRzn6aqbcv — Neeti Mohan (@neetimohan18) March 12, 2021

Wishing Shreya a healthy pregnancy, Neeti — who is expecting her first child with husband Nihaar Pandya — added, “You are and will always be an inspiration. May god bless you with healthiest pregnancy, delivery & motherhood.”

Shreya Ghoshal who turns 37 today is expecting her first child with husband Shiladitya. The singer confirmed the news on Instagram earlier this month. She had written, “Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives.”

On the work front Shreya launched her romantic single, ‘Angana Morey’, last month. The single has been sung, composed and written by Shreya Ghoshal, with music production by her brother Soumyadeep Ghoshal.