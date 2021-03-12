scorecardresearch
Friday, March 12, 2021
Mom-to-be Shreya Ghoshal gets special birthday wish from Neeti Mohan: 'This year will cheer with our respective babies'

Neeti Mohan took to Twitter to wish Shreya Ghoshal on her birthday. As both the singing sensations are expecting babies soon, Neeti wrote, "this year will cheer with our respective babies".

Mumbai
Updated: March 12, 2021 1:26:03 pm
Shreya Ghoshal turned 37 on Friday, March 12.

Neeti Mohan, who is all set to embrace motherhood, wished fellow singer Shreya Ghoshal on her birthday on Friday. She wrote, “Last year we were doing cheers with coffee and this year will cheer with our respective babies! Happy Birthday Shreya Ghoshal!” Shreya had recently announced her pregnancy.

Wishing Shreya a healthy pregnancy, Neeti — who is expecting her first child with husband Nihaar Pandya — added, “You are and will always be an inspiration. May god bless you with healthiest pregnancy, delivery & motherhood.”

Studio for me is a temple: Shreya Ghoshal

Shreya Ghoshal who turns 37 today is expecting her first child with husband Shiladitya. The singer confirmed the news on Instagram earlier this month. She had written, “Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives.”

On the work front Shreya launched her romantic single, ‘Angana Morey’, last month. The single has been sung, composed and written by Shreya Ghoshal, with music production by her brother Soumyadeep Ghoshal.

