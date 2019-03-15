MixTape Season 2 to have 28 music stars collaborating in 16 episodes

Film producer and T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar on Friday announced the second season of the MixTape. The makers released a trailer too which revealed that the latest season will have performances by 28 artistes. While the 16-episode audio will launch on Amazon Prime Music on March 18, the videos will be up on YouTube on March 25.

Advertising

Leading singers and music composers are collaborating for the project, including Guru Randhawa, Neha Kakkar, Harshdeep Kaur, Jubin Nautiyal, Neeti Mohan, Vishal Dadlani, Shekhar Ravjiani, Armaan Malik, Aditya Narayan, Amaal Mallik, Shreya Ghoshal, Salim Merchant, Tulsi Kumar and several others.

Every episode will have the artistes crooning Bollywood’s hit numbers, while giving it their own twist to make it a refreshing rendition.

Watch | MixTape Season 2 trailer

Bhushan Kumar, in a statement, said, “MixTape Season 2 is going to be bigger, better and funkier and a lot more memorable than what you saw in the last season. The 28 singers have put together an energy and vibe that is bound to entertain the modern listener who is constantly looking for something innovative to feed his ears. I think we have a treat on hand for music aficionados with MixTape Season 2.”

Advertising

Check out some photos from the launch of MixTape Season 2:

The latest season has been conceptualised and developed by Shivam Chanana and Sonal Chawla after their successful stint with its debut season and MixTape Punjabi. The show will be directed by Ahmed Khan.

Music Director for the show Abhijit Vaghani added, “MixTape season 2 promises to be the most melodic season this time with loads of unique instruments where we challenge the boundaries of Indian and Western classical music in a commercial format for our listeners. Mixing various instruments from all over the world and blending them to create something which is nothing short of an epic has been my goal in this season. The overall experience will be magnificent!”

T-Series MixTape Season 1 was launched in 2017 and went on to receive over 400 million views. The brand soon followed it up with MixTape Punjabi.