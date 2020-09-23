Mithoon: Trend of remixes will die out in years to come

Mithoon composed the music of Khuda Haafiz from home. (Photo: Mithoon/Instagram)

Music director Mithoon has time and again proved that original music is what the audiences love. His latest album, Khuda Haafiz was a hit, and now he is working on the music for Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera.

In an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, Mithoon talks about working from home during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, giving credit to musicians and lyricists and making original music.

Here are excerpts from the interaction:

Q. How was it making music for Khuda Haafiz from home during the lockdown?

Making music for Khuda Haafiz was quite a different experience. We signed the film last year and then from March, there was a lockdown due to the pandemic, so we thought now whatever has too happen will happen post Diwali, including the release of the film. But then we were told that the film is ready to release on OTT. We had a lot of recordings pending. I had to record singers online. We did mixing online too. Working in this condition felt challenging, but I guess since we made the music with all our heart, people enjoyed it.

I have my recording studio in my apartment, so I could work from there. Many of the singers we worked with were not around. Sonu Nigam sir was in Dubai, Vishal Dadlani was somewhere near Pune, Vishal Mishra was in Chandigarh, Javed Ali was in Delhi, so making music for this film felt like an all India project in the true sense. We recorded Ahmed, an Egyptian singer from LA. It was interesting to do rehearsals on FaceTime and Zoom calls. Life teaches us to change with circumstances. If there is a will, there is a way.

Q. You have stayed away from remixes. Why did you decide to stick to making original music?

I enjoy making original music because the people of India have given me love for the original music that I make, whether it is Bas Ek Pal, The Train, Anwar, Aashiqui 2, Murder 2 or Kabir Singh. That itself points out to the pulse of the audience. If by giving original music, I can be successful, then it is very clear what people want. I am not excited about remixes at all. I have said no to many offers. I don’t think making remixes is a good trend. It is bad for the health of Indian music. I also think the trend is diminishing, and it’ll die out in the times to come.

Q. A lot of Bollywood music today has a hit formula. What’s your take on this trend since you have stayed away from factory type manufacturing of music?

I take it as a compliment as I am very sincere about the music I make. I come from a family of musicians. Music has been a part of our lives from the time my grandfather Pandit Ramprasad Sharma ji started training. My father Naresh Sharma has done background score for more than 200 films. My uncle Pyarelal ji is a legend, and I started learning music when I was 11. So, we worship music. However, it is not about legacy. It is about how music has been placed as God in our family. My philosophy is less is more, and people have questioned me over it. They have asked me to do various things away from the music that I love and make, but I stuck to my roots, and it has paid off.

The industry should realise that it is wrong to underestimate the audience and music lovers. If you give them good music, they listen to it, love it and cherish it. They will celebrate it. So there is no need to remake and recycle music.

Q. Lyricists have come together to urge streaming platforms to grant them their due credit. What are your thoughts?

Actually, there are many streaming platforms where there is no credit given to lyricists as well as composers. If you go through old songs, they only write the film’s title or the actor’s names. They never mention lyricists and composers. All I have to say is if you are consuming someone’s hard work, give them credit. When you go to watch a film in theaters, all the actors’ names are written, right? Similarly, when you are consuming music online, the musicians, the writers and the lyricists deserve to be known too. They deserve to be credited.

