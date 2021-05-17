Miss India Adline Castelino’s music videos before finishing in top five at Miss Universe 2020, watch

Indian model and beauty pageant titleholder Adline Castelino brought the nation laurels on Monday by finishing in top five at the Miss Universe 2020 pageant held at Florida, US. Adline was crowned Miss Diva Universe in 2020.

While the world is celebrating the win of Miss Mexico Andrea Meza as the newly crowned Miss Universe 2020, we dug a little into Adline Castelino’s past projects, before she took the mantle of representing India at the prestigious pageant.

Adline had featured in some music videos in the past. She acted in the song “Mere Dil Vich” by Arjun Kanungo featuring Tanzeel Khan, which released earlier this year. Adline was previously seen in “Tere Bina” by singer Shreyas Dharmadhikari and rapper Ndot in 2019.

Watch both the songs of Adline Castelino here:

Adline also collaborated with choreographer Melvin Louis for a gig. She shared the video on her official Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adline Quadros Castelino 🇮🇳 (@adline_castelinofficial)

Adline Castelino is born in Kuwait and has her roots in Udupi, Karnataka. She moved back to Mumbai during her teenage. After years of training for pageants, she participated in Miss Diva Universe 2020 that had Bollywood celebs like Anil Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Aditya Roy Kapur as judges.

During the final round, host of the show Malaika Arora posed her the question – “Does religion unite or divide people?”

Check out Adline Castelino’s answer in this video:

Apart from modelling, Adline Castelino is also attached to a lot of social work, including advocating LGBT rights.