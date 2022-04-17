Millind Gaba ties the knot with Pria Beniwal, see photos and videos

Popular Punjabi singer Millind Gaba and his longtime girlfriend Pria Beniwal tied the knot on April 16 in Delhi. Photos and videos from the grand wedding have emerged on social media.

In the photos, Millind looked royal dressed in a sherwani, while Pria looked stunning in a heavily embroidered lehenga. Millind and Pria are yet to share pictures from their D-day.

See photos and videos from Millind Gaba’s wedding:

The wedding was attended by family members and close friends. Celebrities like Bhushan Kumar, Mika, Guru Randhawa, Sapna Choudhary, Suresh Raina, Prince Narula and Suyyash Rai were a part of Millind Gaba and Pria Beniwal’s wedding.

The photos of the couple’s pre-wedding festivities are also making rounds on the internet.

Millind Gaba and Pria Beniwal got engaged earlier this week. Sharing photos from the event, Millind wrote, “Mr & Mrs GABA ♥️ Forever n Beyond.”

Millind, who has several party songs to his credit, was last seen in Karan Johar-hosted reality show Bigg Boss OTT.