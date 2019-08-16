Miley Cyrus song Slide Away is a hopeful break up song

Miley Cyrus released a new song “Slide Away” on Friday. The song is the second single from her upcoming album She is Miley Cyrus.

Slide away is a mournful yet hopeful pop number that speaks of people growing apart. The song comes after the split between Cyrus and her husband Liam Hemsworth. The couple have allegedly split because of various issues such as infidelity and drug abuse.

The release timing for “Slide Away” and the nature of its lyrics may open up various rumours about the couple’s split to further speculation. Lines exist in the song that allude to drugs and alcohol as well as growing apart from someone.

The song is a solid, moody track that features Miley expressing herself incredibly well but cannot be removed completely from her personal life.

She is Miley Cyrus has no release date but will be made up of three EPs. The first EP released earlier this year, and the other two will follow.