Midnight Sky: Miley Cyrus doesn’t ‘belong to anyone’ in latest single

Miley Cyrus has directed the video of Midnight Sky herself.

Miley Cyrus’ latest single Midnight Sky is out, and the track perfectly explains the singer’s life right now. The new freedom anthem of the 27-year-old pop star has the lyrics – “I was born to run, I don’t belong to anyone, Oh no, I don’t need to be loved by you,” which will work wonders with Miley’s fan base.

The song released hours after news broke that Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson had broken up. In an Instagram live, Miley said that they were “individually working on” themselves. The song defines Miley’s personality as it talks loudly about her individual persona that has always been more significant than any of her partners.

Watch Miley’s self-directed music video of Midnight Sky here:

Midnight Sky is the third single from Miley Cyrus’ seventh album She is Miley Cyrus. The first two tracks from the album – Mother’s Daughter and Slide Away both released in 2019.

In 2019, Miley also collaborated with Lana Del Ray and Ariana Grande for Charlie’s Angels lead single “Don’t Call Me Angel”. She was also a part of Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror, where she acted in the episode Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too. She played a fictional pop star named Ashley O in the episode.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd