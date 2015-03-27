Miley Cyrus’ father calls Patrick Schwarzenegger ‘good boy’

Billy Ray Cyrus has insisted Patrick Schwarzenegger, who is reportedly dating his daughter Miley Cyrus, is a “good boy” despite photographs recently emerging of him getting close to his ex-girlfriend.
The ‘Achy Breaky Heart’ hitmaker’s daughter is said to be going through a rocky patch in her relationship with the 21-year-old actor, reported E!Online.
When asked about the photographs, Ray Cyrus said, “He had fun. He’s a good boy.”
Meanwhile, Miley, 22, is said to be “embarrassed” about the pictures.
“Miley is embarrassed about the photos and Patrick is devastated about that because he really cares about her.
They’ve been talking and are going through a tough time,” a source said.
