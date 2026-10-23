Mika Singh says Uttarakhand minister threatened Daler Mehndi: ‘Maninder Buttar was beaten up’

Ever since Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal publicly reprimanded Daler Mehndi during a show on October 18, Mika Singh has been vocal in his criticism of the minister, demanding an apology for his remarks against his brother. Now, Mika has alleged that Uniyal has a history of disrespectful behaviour towards artistes, claiming that Punjabi singer Maninder Buttar was subjected to similar treatment.

In an X post thanking a journalist for speaking out against the minister, Mika wrote, “Thank you so much for your support.” He added, “The way Minister Subodh Uniyal ji spoke on stage was extremely rude and disrespectful. An artist deserves dignity, regardless of the circumstances.”

Mika further alleged that Uniyal had made derogatory remarks about Maninder Buttar during the same incident. “He reportedly said on stage, ‘Yahan aapse pehle @manindarbuttar pit ke gaya tha. Itna pita tha ki ab uska baap bhi nahi aa sakta yahan se (Before you, @manindarbuttar was beaten up here and left. He was beaten so badly that he wouldn’t dare come here now),’” Mika claimed.

The way Minister @SubodhUniyal1 ji spoke on stage was extremely rude and disrespectful. An artist deserves dignity, regardless of the circumstances. He reportedly said on stage, “Yahan aapse pehle @manindarbuttar pit ke gaya tha. Itna pita tha ki ab uska baap bhi nahi aa sakta yahan se.” Is this really the language a minister should use for artists? What kind of behaviour is this? Artists come to perform, entertain people, and honour their commitments. They deserve respect, not humiliation from a public platform. Subodh Uniyal ji, do you want artists to stop coming to Uttarakhand? Such an attitude can discourage artists from performing in a state that we all love. Please remember that the people have given you the position you hold today. Public office comes with responsibility, humility, and accountability. I have immense love and respect for Uttarakhand, but artists deserve respect too. I sincerely hope you will reflect on your words and address this matter with dignity. Respect is a two-way street. 🙏 — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 23, 2026

Questioning the minister’s choice of words, Mika warned that such behaviour could discourage artistes from performing in Uttarakhand.

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“Is this really the language a minister should use for artists? What kind of behaviour is this? Artists come to perform, entertain people, and honour their commitments. They deserve respect, not humiliation from a public platform. Subodh Uniyal ji, do you want artists to stop coming to Uttarakhand? Such an attitude can discourage artists from performing in a state that we all love,” he wrote.

Mika also reminded Uniyal that his position came with public responsibility and accountability. “Please remember that the people have given you the position you hold today. Public office comes with responsibility, humility, and accountability,” he added.

Concluding his post, Mika reiterated his affection for the state while calling for greater respect towards performers. “I have immense love and respect for Uttarakhand, but artists deserve respect too. I sincerely hope you will reflect on your words and address this matter with dignity,” he wrote.

Mika promises to share evidence

In another post, Mika promised to share a video in which the minister can allegedly be heard claiming that Maninder Buttar had been beaten up during an earlier visit.

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His post read: “I will share that video very soon, in which Minister @SubodhUniyal1 ji can be heard saying on stage that Maninder Buttar had been beaten so badly here before leaving.”

Criticising the minister’s choice of words, Mika added: “The kind of language used on stage does not befit a minister. It felt as though some thug or don was issuing a threat. A minister should be polite, respectful and dignified, especially when speaking on a public platform.”

Mika demands video apology from Uniyal

In another post, Mika claimed that Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had reached out to him to enquire about the incident. He said, “My only humble request to him is to please ask Shri Subodh Uniyal ji to make a simple video clarifying his statement and apologising to Daler Bhai for saying that he was drunk during the performance.”

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He added, “I believe misunderstandings can happen, but they can also be resolved gracefully. I hope this small gesture will help put the matter to rest and ensure that Daler Bhai’s dignity and reputation are respected.”

What sparked the controversy

The controversy erupted when Uniyal intervened during Daler’s performance at an event in Uttarakhand. After the singer struggled to perform, the minister stopped the show and accused him of being intoxicated. He was also heard telling Daler, “You can’t even speak. How will you sing?”

Celebrities rally behind Daler Mehndi

The incident triggered widespread criticism, with several members of the entertainment industry expressing support for the singer. Kapil Sharma, Anupam Kher, Rajpal Yadav and Vir Das were among those who spoke out, while Mika and Rajpal maintained that Daler does not consume alcohol.

However, Uniyal stood by his position despite the backlash. Speaking to The Times of India, the minister argued that the singer should not have agreed to perform if he was unwell. “They had taken full payment in advance along with all other expenses. When it came to concert delivery, it was lip-syncing. Is that justified?” he asked.

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While several film personalities defended Daler, singer Sona Mohapatra questioned the artiste’s professional accountability, arguing that health issues should not automatically exempt performers from responsibility towards audiences. She also alleged that Daler had behaved similarly at an event in Delhi in February attracting a lot of backlash online.

Daler, meanwhile, is yet to publicly address the controversy.

Mika began his career in the music industry alongside his elder brother, Daler, before the two went their separate ways professionally in 1998.