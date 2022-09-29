Mika Singh shares video from his private island, fan says ‘Looks more like a naala’

Singer Mika Singh has bought a private island and has claimed that he is the only Indian singer to achieve the feat. He also shared a video, in which he is seen taking a boat ride on a lake.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the singer wrote, “Pop singer Mika Singh is having a great time at his little paradise. The first Indian singer to have his own private island with a lake, 7 boats and 10 horses. That’s what you call a real King!”

The video also has Mika inviting people into his “beautiful paradise” but he made it clear that if you are planning to visit, you will “need a boat”.

As Mika posted the video, his fans congratulated him on his new achievement. While many left fire emojis in the comments section of the post, one fan wrote, “Amazing place 😍.” Another comment on the post read, “It is a lake which comes under haryana authority not his island.”

Mika was last seen in Star Bharat’s reality show called Swayamvar — Mika Di Vohti. He chose Akanksha Puri, who has been his friend for the last 13-14 years, as his future wife on the finale of the show.