Sidhu Moose Wala told Mika Singh about death threats 3 years ago, felt safe visiting Mumbai last week: ‘Paaji, yahan koi ghoorta nahi hai’

Singer Mika Singh expressed grief over the death of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala. Sidhu was shot dead in Punjab on Sunday. Mika called the incident ‘shameful’ and also said that Sidhu had told him about receiving death threats three years ago. Not just Sidhu, Mika said that many singers in Punjab feel threatened by gangsters.

During an interaction with News18, Mika revealed that singers who are extorted by gangsters often end up paying them off. Calling Sidhu’s death ‘shameful’, he said, “Singers in Punjab often get such threats from gangsters. I remember Parmish Verma, Gippy Grewal… even Sidhu told me three years ago that he has been receiving such threats. Many singers give money and save themselves. Budding singers get such threats. They know they do so many shows and earn well.”

Expressing his disappointment over the law and order situation in the state, Mika added, “He was no goon. He was not the kind of person who would drink and disturb people. He was just a singer who made a name for himself with his songs. So, if this can happen to such a nice boy and celebrity, that too without any fear of punishment, ye toh poora jaanwar vaala tareeka hai..”

In another interview with India Today, the singer questioned, “Is it a crime to be successful?” He also recalled his last conversation with the late singer and shared, “Last week he came to Mumbai, and I offered him my car to travel around in. He told me, ‘paaji, yahan toh security guard ke bina ghoomne mein koi dikkat hi nahi lagti. Koi ghoor ke nahi dekhta. Tension nahi hai.’ (Brother, I feel safe here. People aren’t staring. There is no tension) So, I told him to stay in Mumbai only in the coming time.”

Mika, on Monday, had posted a photo of himself with Sidhu and had said he can no longer proudly call himself a Punjabi. He wrote in his caption, “I always say I’m proud to be Punjabi but today I feel shame to be saying the same. A young talented boy just 28 years old, so popular and with such a bright future ahead of him @sidhu_moosewala killed in Punjab by Punjabi’s. May God bless his soul and he rest in eternal peace. My prayers are with his family. Request to #Punjabsarkar please take strong action against these criminals. Heartbreaking.”

Several other celebrities from the entertainment industry, in India and abroad, shared tributes for Sidhu. Ajay Devgn, Kapil Sharma, Lilly Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Rannvijay Singha, Roach Killa, among others, offered condolences.