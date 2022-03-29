Mika Singh: ‘Never had the courage to introduce my girlfriends to Daler Mehendi…’

Singer Mika Singh is ready to tie the knot. The musician recently shared on his social media handles that he will be soon seen on Star Bharat’s reality show called Swayamvar — Mika Di Vohti. On the show, Mika will be seen searching for his potential life partner.

In a recent chat with Times of India, Mika said that earlier he was not ready for marriage, as his work had all his attention. But after consulting with elder brother and pop singer Daler Mehndi, Mika feels it is now time to settle down.

“I was not ready earlier. I have said no to at least 100-150 rishtas in last 20 years, and my work was really important to me,” the singer told the publication.

Mika Singh also added that up until now, he did not have the courage to introduce his girlfriends to Daler Mehndi. He said, “Meri family mein aaj tak meri itni himmat nahi hui ki main Daler paaji ko apni koi girlfriend dikhaun, humare mein yeh system nahi hai. Woh respect rehti hai. (I have never mustered the courage to introduce Daler Mehendi to my girlfriends. That’s not how it works in our family. There is a certain amount of respect which prevented me from doing that).”

The release date of Swayamvar — Mika Di Vohti is yet to be announced.