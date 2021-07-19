Mika Singh’s car breaks down during Mumbai rain, 200 people come to his help at 3 am

The heavy rains lashing Mumbai have affected people from all walks of life. When the car of singer Mika Singh broke down due to waterlogged streets in the city, common people came to his assistance in early Monday morning around 3 am.

Photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video showing Mika and his rumoured girlfriend, actor and model Akanksha Puri. The man recording the video says, “Jab Mika paji ki car band hoti hai toh itne log help karne aa jate hain (when Mika’s car breaks down, so many people come to his assistance). You can see this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

He then took the camera to Mika, who was sitting in the driver seat of what looks like a Hummer SUV with Akanksha on the shotgun seat. “Our car has broken down, but at least 200 people have come to give us a helping hand.”

The car was surrounded by cheering crowds holding umbrellas over their heads.

Mika and Akanksha were reportedly returning from a wedding. As per rumours, they are dating. While talking to Times of India, Akanksha, best known for the TV series Vighnaharta Ganesha, had responded to reports saying they had engaged. She said, “Mika and I know each other for more than 12 years now, he is more like a family, he has always been there for me and we share a very strong bond. But definitely, we are not engaged nor we have any such plans.”