Mika Singh chants ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ after getting banned in India

Mika Singh shared a video on Twitter of him chanting “Bharat Mata ki Jai”. Mika, reportedly, performed in Karachi on August 8 as many pictures and videos of his gig appeared on social media sites.

Advertising

Mika shared the video with the caption, “Bharat Mata ki Jai! Thank you everyone for such a warm welcome. Happy Independence Day once again and salute to our jawans. They aren’t able to celebrate any festival, all to make our lives better. Jai hind..”

Bharat Mata ki Jai! Thank you everyone for such a warm welcome. Happy Independence Day once again and salute to our jawans. They aren’t able to celebrate any festival, all to make our lives better. Jai hind.. pic.twitter.com/cY7lQx7VUw — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) August 15, 2019

After reports of Mika’s performance in Pakistan went viral, All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a statement condemning his actions. He was banned by the two organisations as per their statements.

AICWA’s statement read, “AICWA bans and boycott Singer Mika Singh from the Indian Film Industry for performing at a high profile event in Karachi dated 8th August 2019.” The statement further read, “AICWA workers will make sure that no one in INDIA works with Mika Singh and if anyone does, they will face legal consequences in the court of law.”

Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) also banned the singer and his crew from performing in India. Their statement read, “We at FWICE, mother body of all the 24 crafts of film making have zero tolerance for such acts and unanimously condemn it as anti-national and totally ban Mika Singh and the 14 crew members who participated in the presentation from any performance, recording, playback, singing, acting in India.”