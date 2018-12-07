Mika Singh arrested in Dubai for alleged sexual harassment

Bollywood singer Mika Singh has been arrested in Dubai on a sexual harassment charge.

Advertising

Dubai authorities detained Mika after receiving a complaint from a foreign national allegedly accusing the singer of sexual harassment.

The model lodged a complaint that Mika Singh sent her inappropriate pictures, Gulf News reported quoting sources.

He also promised her a job in a Bollywood movie, it said.

Advertising

Mika Singh has sought consular access and the embassy staff is working on his case, Indian Ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Singh Suri was quoted as saying in the report.

This is not the first time that the singer has been facing charges of inappropriate behaviour. He was earlier accused of forcibly kissing Rakhi Sawant.

(With inputs from PTI)